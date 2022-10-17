Hometown Local
Here @ Home previews new documentary featuring local sisters

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - “The Conner Sisters” are making their film debut in a documentary about witchcraft that has begun streaming on Amazon Prime.

The film, “Season Of The Witch“, is also slated to make its big screen debut at Bristol’s Legacy 14 on October 21st and run through Halloween. The film was produced by Bristol VA based company “A Balanced Order Films”.

The sisters, Ashley and Misty Conner, have been practicing witches and psychics for much of the past decade and are well known on the convention circuit, and In the New River Valley.

They sit down with us to discuss the film, how you can see it, and all other things pertaining to their work.

