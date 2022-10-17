Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home previews “Petal It Forward” event

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Doesn’t everyone love flowers?

Petal It Forward is an annual national effort organized by the Society of American Florists (SAF), designed to help people experience a day with smiles and happiness.

We find out how this effort is in response to the release of data from the SAF showing the positive emotional benefits of flowers. In surveying over 2,500 Americans, results indicate that when it comes to happiness, it is just as good to give flowers as it is to receive them. George Clements of George’s Flowers, tells us how he’s hitting the streets again this year, along with partners MKB Realtors and TFS Roanoke, to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 19 as George’s joins forces with dozens of floral industry businesses nationwide to surprise unsuspecting individuals in the Roanoke Valley with two free flower bouquets each - one to keep and one to give to a friend, family member, colleague, or even a stranger.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Shooting investigation: Eight sustain non-life-threatening injuries in Harrisonburg
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash
Lewis Leitch's yearbook photo.
Friends remember former Covington mayor and his wife, killed in Roanoke crash
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

Latest News

Here @ Home previews new documentary featuring local sisters
Here @ Home previews new documentary featuring local sisters
Here @ Home talks what to expect from flu season
Here @ Home talks what to expect from flu season
UVA Health study reveals real public health issue with premenstrual anxiety, mood swings
UVA Health study reveals real public health issue with premenstrual anxiety, mood swings
Grayson Co. Schools With Highest Graduation Rates In The Commonwealth