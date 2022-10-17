Here @ Home previews “Petal It Forward” event

(WDBJ) - Doesn’t everyone love flowers?

Petal It Forward is an annual national effort organized by the Society of American Florists (SAF), designed to help people experience a day with smiles and happiness.

We find out how this effort is in response to the release of data from the SAF showing the positive emotional benefits of flowers. In surveying over 2,500 Americans, results indicate that when it comes to happiness, it is just as good to give flowers as it is to receive them. George Clements of George’s Flowers, tells us how he’s hitting the streets again this year, along with partners MKB Realtors and TFS Roanoke, to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 19 as George’s joins forces with dozens of floral industry businesses nationwide to surprise unsuspecting individuals in the Roanoke Valley with two free flower bouquets each - one to keep and one to give to a friend, family member, colleague, or even a stranger.

