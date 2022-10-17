Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police look for suspects after armed robbery at convenience store late Sunday night

Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An undisclosed amount of money and items were stolen late Sunday night during an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store at 2220 Lakeside Drive.

Lynchburg Police responded to the store at around 11:50 p.m. The suspects fled on foot towards Forest Brook Road.

The two suspects are described as follows:

“Suspect 1: Black Male wearing gray New Balance tennis shoes, black pants, black zip up jacket, black mask, gray back pack, a black glove and a handgun.

Suspect 2: Black Male wearing gray Adidas tennis shoes, light colored jeans, khaki jacket with hood, black mask and black gloves.”

Contact 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

