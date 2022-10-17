Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through the end of October

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes.

The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.

Customers can also round up their purchase to make a direct donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Mast General Store’s mercantile manager explained how every little bit helps during these times of high inflation.

”For those families that are having to make those tough decisions, do I pay rent? Do I put gas in my car so I can get to work? Do I feed my family? Those are tough decisions so this just may be one more way that we can help,” Paul Mullins said.

The $15 will help fund 75 meals at the food pantry. The campaign runs until October 30.

