Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside the Walmart, while the back half remained outside of the building.(Central Alexander Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A truck plowed through the side wall of a Walmart in North Carolina on Sunday, fire officials said.

According to the Central Alexander Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after a Ford F-150 crashed into a cement wall.

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside the Walmart, while the back half remained outside of the building.

The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care.

Crews worked to remove the pickup from the building by cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity.

