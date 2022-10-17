Rail Yard Dawgs return talent, wipe slate clean coming off Finals loss

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By all accounts, last season was the Rail Yard Dawgs’ best since coming to Roanoke in 2016.

But the Dawgs’ run to the President’s Cup Finals wasn’t without its hiccups - including a 2-16-1 stretch in February and March that could have spelled disaster.

Head coach Dan Bremner says weathering that storm taught him more about coaching than any playoff game could.

“When it’s hard, it’s hard and you take a look in the mirror and at things you can do,” said Bremner. “One thing with having Ian [Roberts] on full-time is some adjustments that we’re making, as far as preparation and making sure that we’re not missing anything. My goal is to have these guys the absolute most prepared possible for their success, and a re-dedication to make sure that everything is available for them. They’ll have every resource.”

For the first time, the Dawgs will enter a new season without their captain, defenseman Travis Armstrong, who retired in the offseason after playing for the team since its inception.

But plenty of talent is coming back, something winger Josh Nenadal says isn’t always the case in this league.

“I think in my three-to-four years, we’ve never had more than five guys return,” said Nenadal. “This year, we have seven up front, three in the back, with both our goalies having experience here last year. So, that’s only going to lead to us having a quicker start, hopefully, and having that cohesiveness right off the hop.”

“It shoots it through the roof when you come back and already have some chemistry going,” added defenseman Matt O’Dea. “You can see some guys making passes that are end-of-the year-type passes. I think that’s a huge difference that’s just going to benefit us.”

The Dawgs averaged the fourth-most fans in the SPHL last season and the second-most throughout the playoffs.

Season ticket sales are already higher than they’ve ever been, and the players are eager to feel that support again on opening night.

“We’ve been waiting six months for this, man,” said Nenadal. “Ever since we left the Berg on May 9, we’ve been waiting for this day. Home openers are always special here. Last year was extremely special with hockey being gone out of the valley for over a year. And then this year, coming off the season we had, we expect a big crowd and we expect to put on quite a show.”

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs open the season Friday at 7:05 p.m. against Fayetteville at the Berglund Center.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.