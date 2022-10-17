Rain showers exit followed by much colder weather

Rain chances exit the area this morning

Coldest air of the season so far rushes in Tuesday

Gradually warming up late workweek into next weekend

MONDAY

Rain showers exit this morning followed by decreasing clouds and an increase in wind. High temperatures will climb mainly into the 60s.

A front pushes east today allowing much colder weather to move in. (WDBJ Weather)

Breezy conditions will work into the region behind the strong front. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely by the afternoon. Stronger gusts are possible in higher elevations.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely by Monday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

COLDER NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will arrive early this week. This will be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place through Thursday.

It looks like the coldest morning will be Thursday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

A weak clipper may be just enough to throw some snowflakes around in the West Virginia mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. While amounts will generally be light, places like Snowshoe Mountain may see an inch or so of early season snow.

Mountain snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday (WDBJ Weather)

