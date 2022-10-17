Roanoke County a leader in hands-free driving enforcement

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police Sgt. Spencer Hoopes didn’t have to wait very long Monday morning, before he saw a driver with a cellphone in her hand, travelling on Route 419.

He said it’s a common sight for county officers, whether they are driving unmarked cars or regular police cruisers.

“Whether you’re talking, texting, GPS, changing your music it cannot be in your hand while the vehicle’s driving,” Hoopes told the driver after he pulled her over.

Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) introduced the legislation that bans the use of handheld electronic devices while driving.

He asked state officials for stats on how many charges have been filed in General District courts across the Commonwealth since the legislation took effect in January 2021.

Roanoke County was among the top three.

“It looks to me like Roanoke County is taking hands-free driving probably the most serious of any jurisdiction in the Commonwealth. Its numbers were really high given the population of Roanoke County relative to the other counties that had those kinds of numbers.”

Virginia has had hands-free legislation for several years, but the law required an officer to witness the driver texting or dialing a number.

The law that took effect in 2021 made it illegal to hold an electronic communications device while driving, and made enforcement much easier.

“I think we all know it’s a distraction, and even around here in the Roanoke Valley, many of the places where we’ve got a high number of crashes oftentimes those crashes are not speed-related,” Hoopes told WDBJ7. “It’s driver distraction. It’s driver inattention. And this is a good way to combat that and reduce crashes.”

Sgt. Hoopes pointed out that many cars now have hands-free technology, and he urged anyone who has to hold the phone to pull over to make a call or send a text.

Senator Surovell said he hopes other jurisdictions will follow Roanoke County’s lead.

“I’m optimistic that maybe if a county like Roanoke can show how easy it is to enforce the law and how effective it can be,” Surovell said, “maybe those results will speak volumes to other law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth and maybe they’ll take Roanoke’s lead.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.