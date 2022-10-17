Southwest Virginia receives over $4 million in federal funding for several development projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ/Warner Team Release) - Southwest Virginia will receive over $4 million in federal funding for several development projects, according to Senator Mark Warner’s team.

Warner’s team says the funding will be used to support economic development and recreational opportunities in the region.

“We are excited to support this investment in Southwest Virginia’s economic development. These funds will create jobs, increase recreational opportunities, improve public health, and make necessary advancements for Virginia’s underserved communities as we continue to support increasingly diverse local economies,” said U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (Both D-VA) in a statement.”

A breakdown of the funding can be found below:

$1,500,000 to Appalachian Sustainable Development for the Food Sector Workforce Development in Central Appalachia Project to address new opportunities and challenges facing agricultural producers and food processors across Southwest Virginia.

$1,500,000 to the New River Valley Regional Commission for the New River Water Trail Expansion Project to construct or improve four public launches along the New River Water Trail in Fairlawn, VA.

$665,000 to Henry County for the Dick & Willie Passage Trail 6A Completion Project to complete the last mile of an existing gap in the D&W Trail in Henry County, VA.

$500,000 to St. Mary’s Health Wagon for the Expansion of Dental Services for Central Appalachia Project to facilitate education and training of new dental professionals in Clintwood, Virginia.

Th funding was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.