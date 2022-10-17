‘Stand Down for Homeless Veterans’ offers a one-stop shop of services and resources

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans experiencing homelessness had a day of free food, service and support from local community organizations on Monday. Veterans could get a hot meal, a hair cut and help with job applications.

One veteran who used some of the services inside the Salem Civic Center explained events like this are important to help get people back on their feet.

”Just about anything I’ve needed has been provided,” Eric Strobeck said. “I can’t think of a service that is unattainable.”

The ‘Stand Down for Homeless Veterans’ event is working to help people like Strobeck. One of the organizers with Total Action for Progress explained how homeless veterans are able to get the help they need all in one place.

“We know transportation is a big issue for a lot of our veterans and this just really allows us to provide one ride to one place and have them be able to access those services here all at the same time,” Hannah Jarrett said.

After getting help with resumes and housing applications, veterans could connect with each other and enjoy a hot meal. Total Action for Progress partnered with the Salem VA Medical Center, the Salem Civic Center, Virginia Employment Commission/Virginia Career Works, the Department of Labor and Western Virginia Workforce Development to get veterans the help they need.

“If one veteran is homeless, that’s one too many,” Jarrett said. “This is just our way of kind of all coming together to try and combat homelessness so that maybe one day we won’t have at least one homeless veteran.”

Strobeck spent the day getting ready to start his new job on Wednesday. He explained how knowing where and how to get help helped him get back on his feet.

“This event brings a lot of these services all together under one roof at the same time and in one place,” Strobeck said. “Information is really the thing that you need because if you don’t know about it you can’t get it, right? That’s been the most helpful part for me, knowing where to go for what I need.”

Veterans also received Narcan and overdose training at Monday’s event. Organizers said the clothing and food was funded through the Department of Labor and community donations.

Organizers also explained how the ‘Stand Down for Homeless Veterans’ event is one way to address the ongoing issue of homelessness and get people information on services they can use.

