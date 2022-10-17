Timetable for NRV passenger rail remains a moving target

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The plan to bring passenger rail to the New River Valley is advancing, but exactly when all of the work will be completed is still a moving target.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority provided an online update for stakeholders Monday morning.

Major work is required, including improvements to existing rails, construction of a connector line and placement of the passenger platform.

John Kearney is the VPRA Vice President of Engineering and Construction.

“We hope to be able to put some more information in front of everyone in future presentations that shows how this actually will play out,” Kearney. “A lot of that will be relative to the design, but also to our contracting efforts to get someone secured to do all of this work for us.”

Asked if 2025 is still a possibility, officials said they couldn’t commit to a timeframe, but said the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority is moving the project forward as quickly as it can.

