Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car crash after a Homecoming dance.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two teen girls were found dead Sunday in a crash along a highway in Mississippi after a Homecoming dance at their high school.

The Jackson County Coroner said the two girls were identified as 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16–year-old Chloe Taylor. The girls attended East Central High School in Jackson County.

WLOX reports the families of the girls had posted that they were missing Sunday morning after the dance on Saturday night.

Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the accident.
Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the accident.(WLOX)

Authorities said the teens were involved in a single-car crash at the intersection of Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a 2012 Nissan Altima with Taylor in the driver’s seat and Bowlin as a passenger.

Officials determined the car left the road and crashed into an embankment and a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Shooting investigation: Eight sustain non-life-threatening injuries in Harrisonburg
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash
Lewis Leitch's yearbook photo.
Friends remember former Covington mayor and his wife, killed in Roanoke crash
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
Lynchburg Police look for suspects after armed robbery at convenience store late Sunday night
President Biden on Monday delivered an update on the student debt relief portal.
Student loan forgiveness application website goes live
Halifax County rabies vaccine clinic
The Halifax County SPCA and Animal Control host $10 rabies vaccine clinic
Frankie's Spicy Farm
Frankie Martinez creates a homemade hot sauce business at nine years old