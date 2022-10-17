Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter.

The change went into effect Monday, October 17.

Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.

“They don’t have to see an audiologist for even a hearing test, and the over-the-counter hearing aids themselves will be cheaper than the hearing aids that are purchased through a hearing aid center or through an audiologist,” Dr. Kesser said.

However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t see a doctor. Dr. Kesser says it is important to remember this is only for people with mild and moderate hearing loss.

“These are not patients with severe hearing loss that would benefit more from a professional opinion, and professional audiologist that would sell a more expensive or a more dedicated instrument for their hearing loss,” he said.

While Dr. Kesser says this is good news, overall, there are some things to be aware of: Such as, hearing aids that come from a specialist include a trial period. This isn’t the case for over the counter.

“I would absolutely say shop around, go online, and look at different hearing aid types,” the doctor said.

He adds that it is still a good idea to get checked by a doctor if hearing loss is a new issue for you.

“I would hate for someone to spend and invest the money for an over-the-counter hearing aid when the restoration or rehabilitation of their hearing could be done medically or could be done simply in the office,” Dr. Kesser said.

Or, more severe matters that need medical attention: “There are patients who may have some other condition that needs to be diagnosed or should be diagnosed: Chronic ear infection, or a benign growth on the hearing and balance nerve,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Credit: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
BVRS mourning the loss of crew member
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 18, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 18, 2022
Roanoke Valley Sports Club Gets Visit From Broadcaster
Roanoke Valley Sports Club Gets Visit From Broadcaster
Photo of Michael Trujillo released when he was reported missing in March 2021 from Pulaski County
Former Montgomery Co. Schools employee charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery
Roanoke Valley SPCA Spayghetti Fundraiser
Roanoke Valley SPCA Spayghetti Fundraiser
Roanoke Valley SPCA SPAYghetti fundraiser
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser