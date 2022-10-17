UVA Health study reveals real public health issue with premenstrual anxiety, mood swings

(WDBJ/UVA Health Release) - Premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are so common – experienced by more than 64% of women – that they represent a “key public health issue globally,” according to a new UVA Health study.

The UVA Health study found that most women have premenstrual symptoms every menstrual cycle, and those symptoms regularly affect their day-to-day lives.

One of the most common symptoms, regardless of age, is mood swings or anxiety, the researchers found.

At least 61% of women in all age groups surveyed reported mood-related symptoms every menstrual cycle, which the researchers say suggests “that premenstrual mood symptoms are a key public health issue globally.”

Natalie talks with the study’s senior author, Dr. Jennifer Payne about how she conducted the study, and why she’s calling it a major public health issue.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.