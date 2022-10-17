WATCH: Governor Youngkin outlines public safety initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is outlining a public safety initiative this afternoon in Norfolk.

According to the Governor’s office, this is part of the administration’s Violent Crimes Taskforce. While no details about the imitative were provided prior to the event, a spokesperson for the Governor said law enforcement officers and leaders from 12 municipalities would be in attendance, including Roanoke and Lynchburg.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.