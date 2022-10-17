Hometown Local
WATCH: Governor Youngkin outlines public safety initiative

Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks on the state of education in Virginia. 5.19.22
Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks on the state of education in Virginia. 5.19.22(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is outlining a public safety initiative this afternoon in Norfolk.

According to the Governor’s office, this is part of the administration’s Violent Crimes Taskforce. While no details about the imitative were provided prior to the event, a spokesperson for the Governor said law enforcement officers and leaders from 12 municipalities would be in attendance, including Roanoke and Lynchburg.

