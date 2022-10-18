Aging in Place: Finding the right kind of home health care

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Providing care that helps a patient after a hospital or rehab discharge is crucial in maintaining their well-being.

According to Beckie Spaid, a Senior Home Care Specialist with Care Advantage, providing that care that helps patients to safely remain at home and alleviates hospitalizations.

“Home Health and personal care partnered together provides better outcomes for the patient. The providers empower the patient to remain at home safely. The patient has support with activities of daily living, instrumental activities of daily living, medication management, and treatments their doctor prescribes,” says Spaid.

And it’s not a “one size fits all” approach either.

“Some patients may only need non-medical support. That’s personal care, aka home care. They might put a fall prevention plan in place or ensure a patient with dementia is supervised and safe,” says Spaid.

These are some things Personal care in the home provides:

Greater independence

Safety, comfort, convenience

Relief for family caretakers

Saves money

Companionship

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.