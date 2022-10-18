Hometown Local
ATF looking for those involved after gun shop in Ararat burglarized

Courtesy: ATF
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ARARAT, Va. (WDBJ) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a burglary of the Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop (1251 Rabbit Ridge Road).

Courtesy: ATF
Multiple suspects forced entry into the store on September 22 and stole numerous guns.

Contact 888-283-8477 with information, or 911 if the location of the suspects is immediately known.

The reward is being offered in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

