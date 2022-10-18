Chilly highs and freezing lows this week

Winds remain gusty today

Lows in the upper 20s/low 30s for several nights

Gradually warming up later this week into the weekend

As you head out this morning feel like temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, so bundle up at the bus stop. Even with the sunshine, high temperatures will climb mainly into 40s with a few low 50s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. More clouds hang back in the mountains with a few snow showers possible in West Virginia.

Mountain snow showers possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Alerts for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings for areas where the growing season is still underway. The best advice is to bring any plants indoors that you want to salvage for a little bit longer.

Freeze Watch/Warnings are issued for the next several morning for areas still in the growing season. (WDBJ7)

Much colder air will rush in overnight and temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s on Tuesday morning.

The coldest weather of the season moves in now through Thursday.

COLDER WEEK AHEAD

This will be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs only reach the 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place through Thursday.

A weak clipper may be just enough to throw some snowflakes around in the West Virginia mountains through Wednesday. While amounts will generally be light, places like Snowshoe Mountain Resort may see several inches of early season snow.

Mountain snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday (WDBJ Weather)

LATE WEEK WARMING TREND

By Thursday, the heart of the colder air will slowly retreat to the north and allow the warmer temperatures to move back in. Friday afternoon highs return to the 60s with even warmer weather for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday temperatures may even reach the low 70s.

The weekend turns warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. (WDBJ7)

