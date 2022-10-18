Hometown Local
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

The Dick and Willie passage rail trail
The Dick and Willie passage rail trail(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer.

Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie.

The trail is currently split into two sections. One of the trails is four and a half miles long and the other is two and a half miles long.

The funds will be used to connect the two trails, creating a new 11-mile trail.

“It’s a great resource for the community here and also for folks to come in from out of town,” said Roger Adam, director of Henry County Parks and Recreation. “It would be a great day or weekend trip to come here and bike in Martinsville and Henry County and take in the beautiful sights here like Phillpott Lake and all the other amenities.”

Construction has already started on the trail and should be complete by the end of next year.

The trail can still be used during that time.

