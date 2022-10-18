Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”

It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and activities for the whole family.

Organizer Kayla Love dropped by 7@four to tell us all about it.

Click here for more info about the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
Credit: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
BVRS mourning loss of crew member
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

Latest News

The proceeds go toward animal care costs.
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser supper
Giles County is hoping to increase access to Broadband
Giles County applying for broadband funding
Search for missing Quinton Simon moves to Chatham Co. landfill
Habitat for Humanity of the NRV building with low carbon concrete
Newest Habitat for Humanity homes built with low carbon concrete
Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday, October 18 - Evening outlook