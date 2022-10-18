Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Dukes move forward after first loss of the season, prepare to host Marshall

Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.
Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dukes move forward after first loss of the season; prepare to host Marshall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes are no longer unbeaten as an FBS team.

Over the weekend, James Madison football suffered its first loss of the season against Sun Belt opponent Georgia Southern. The Dukes are now 5-1 in their first year in the FBS conference, including a 3-1 mark in Sun Belt play.

JMU graduate quarterback Todd Centeio has been a key player in the success of the program this season. This past Saturday, Centeio went 28-of-48 for a single-game program record, with 468 yards and two touchdowns. He currently ranks third in the FBS with 22.3 points accounted for per game.

Although the Dukes are no longer ranked in the Top 25, they are still in the national spotlight, receiving six votes in this week’s AP Poll.

“This team has a lot of heart and a lot of fight,” said James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti. “We’ve passed every test until last Saturday and we’re still learning and growing as a football team.”

On Saturday, JMU faces its next Sun Belt opponent when the Dukes host Marshall at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes are expected to play in front of a sold-out crowd on homecoming weekend.

“We have a lot to play for and our guys are excited,” added Cignetti. “I’m sure they’re disappointed after the result last Saturday but we’re now 48 hours after the game... so it’s all eyes on Marshall.”

The Dukes are set to host the Thundering Herd on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. This game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Credit: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
BVRS mourning the loss of crew member
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Roanoke Valley Sports Club Gets Visit From Broadcaster
Roanoke Valley Sports Club Gets Visit From Broadcaster
Wes Durham Roanoke
Broadcaster Wes Durham speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Dawgs Drop The Puck On New Season
Dawgs Drop The Puck On New Season
The Rail Yard Dawgs open the season Friday against Fayetteville.
Rail Yard Dawgs return talent, wipe slate clean coming off Finals loss