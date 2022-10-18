Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Former Montgomery Co. Schools employee charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery

Photo of Michael Trujillo released when he was reported missing in March 2021 from Pulaski County
Photo of Michael Trujillo released when he was reported missing in March 2021 from Pulaski County(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Montgomery County Schools employee was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to Montgomery County.

32-year-old Michael Trujillo pled guilty to one count and the other count was amended to misdemeanor sexual battery, which he also pled guilty to.

The felony carried a 10-year sentence, while the misdemeanor carried a 12-month sentence, all of which was suspended after serving six months.

Trujillo will have to pay a $1,000 fine and be under supervised probation for five years.

The following are the terms of his release:

- Defendant shall have no contact with the victims.

- Defendant shall be required to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police.

- Defendant shall complete a psychosexual evaluation and follow all recommendations.

- Defendant shall refrain from the use of alcohol, drugs, or pornography during the period of probation.

The county says the victims in the case were adults.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: VA State Police
Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ missing out of Hampton
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
Cold and breezy tonight.
Several nights of freezing temperatures this week
Credit: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
BVRS mourning the loss of crew member

Latest News

Roanoke Valley SPCA Spayghetti Fundraiser
Roanoke Valley SPCA Spayghetti Fundraiser
Roanoke Valley SPCA SPAYghetti fundraiser
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser
The coldest weather of the season moves in now through Thursday.
Tuesday October 18, Morning FastCast
Roanoke City Schools Looking To Add Security