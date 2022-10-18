Former Montgomery Co. Schools employee charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Montgomery County Schools employee was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to Montgomery County.

32-year-old Michael Trujillo pled guilty to one count and the other count was amended to misdemeanor sexual battery, which he also pled guilty to.

The felony carried a 10-year sentence, while the misdemeanor carried a 12-month sentence, all of which was suspended after serving six months.

Trujillo will have to pay a $1,000 fine and be under supervised probation for five years.

The following are the terms of his release:

- Defendant shall have no contact with the victims.

- Defendant shall be required to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police.

- Defendant shall complete a psychosexual evaluation and follow all recommendations.

- Defendant shall refrain from the use of alcohol, drugs, or pornography during the period of probation.

The county says the victims in the case were adults.

