Franklin County releases statistics from extended drug investigation

Statistics from extended drug investigation released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Statistics from extended drug investigation released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released statistics from an extended drug investigation.

The investigation has resulted in 62 people receiving 121 indictments directly related to drug activity.

The indictments from the October 3rd, 2022 Grand Jury include some of the following charges:

Possession and/or Sale of Schedule I or II Drugs

Possession and/or Sale of Schedule III Drugs

Possession and/or Sale of Schedule IV Drugs

Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sch I/II

Manufacture/Distribute Sch I/II Drugs

Sell/Distribute Sch III

Distribution of Schedule IV Drugs

Distribution of Schedule IV Drugs

Distribute Meth > = 10g

Firearms Possession related to Drug Activity

Vehicle Theft related to Drug Activity

Grand Larceny related to Drug Activity

Assault on LE related to Drug Activity

Felony Eluding related to Drug Activity

Distribution of Counterfeit Money relative Drug Activity

According to statistics provided by the department, 66% of people arrested during the investigation were between the age of 31-50. 75% of those arrested were men.

