Franklin County releases statistics from extended drug investigation
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released statistics from an extended drug investigation.
The investigation has resulted in 62 people receiving 121 indictments directly related to drug activity.
The indictments from the October 3rd, 2022 Grand Jury include some of the following charges:
Possession and/or Sale of Schedule I or II Drugs
Possession and/or Sale of Schedule III Drugs
Possession and/or Sale of Schedule IV Drugs
Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sch I/II
Manufacture/Distribute Sch I/II Drugs
Sell/Distribute Sch III
Distribution of Schedule IV Drugs
Distribution of Schedule IV Drugs
Distribute Meth > = 10g
Firearms Possession related to Drug Activity
Vehicle Theft related to Drug Activity
Grand Larceny related to Drug Activity
Assault on LE related to Drug Activity
Felony Eluding related to Drug Activity
Distribution of Counterfeit Money relative Drug Activity
According to statistics provided by the department, 66% of people arrested during the investigation were between the age of 31-50. 75% of those arrested were men.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.