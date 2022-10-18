Hometown Local
Giles County applying for broadband funding

Giles County is hoping to increase access to Broadband
Giles County is hoping to increase access to Broadband(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County is working to provide broadband access to the entire county.

The county has submitted an application for more than $34 million in Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funds to increase broadband access.

Right now, there are more than 5,000 homes that Giles County would like to add broadband access to.

The county’s application has been challenged by Suddenlink, one of the county’s internet providers.

“I think the whole country is trying to provide broadband into the home we saw during the pandemic, the need for having access to Internet, whether it’s for education or now for shopping or, you know, all the other needs eventually, certainly, telemedicine,” Giles County Administrator Chris McKlarney said.

The county is asking people facing issues with Suddenlink’s service to fill out a survey on its website.

