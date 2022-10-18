Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline receives $800,000 donation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Girl Scouts of America Skyline has received an $800,000 donation from MacKenzie Scott.

Scott is the ex-wife of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and 29 local councils selected by Scott, making the investment the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history.

“We are incredibly thankful to MacKenzie Scott for her support and belief in the Girl Scout Movement,” explained GSVSC’s CEO Nikki Williams. “Her investment will support membership retention and growth in the Virginia Skyline area as well as help us increase our innovated programming and volunteer systems.”

“We are so appreciative of MacKenzie Scott’s gift to Girl Scouts. This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections to lead in their own communities and globally,” said GSUSA’s CEO, Sofia Chang. “The support from all our donors, including this generous support from Scott is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We’re excited to prove how MacKenzie Scott’s investment in girls will change the world - because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed.”

