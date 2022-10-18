Lockout put in place at E.C. Glass High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg was placed under a lockout Tuesday afternoon at 3:15 p.m.

Lynchburg City Schools says this move was made under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department. Nobody is allowed in or out of the building, and all after-school activities were moved inside.

School was already dismissed at the time of the announcement.

