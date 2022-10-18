Hometown Local
Man sentenced in child abduction case

Bobby Lee Taylor mugshot
Bobby Lee Taylor mugshot(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Bobby Lee Taylor has been sentenced for his involvement in the May 2021 abduction of a child from a Giles Co. nursery.

Taylor pleaded guilty in July to abduction by force/intimidation, possession of schedule I or II drugs and forging a public document. The forgery charge is from a different case.

He has been sentenced to the following:

“Abduction: ten (10) years in the penitentiary to be suspended after serving an active sentence of five (5) years.

Possession of a Schedule II drug: two (2) years in the penitentiary all suspended.

Uttering a Forged Public Document: two (2) years in the penitentiary all suspended.”

The Alleghany Co. Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says Taylor was sentenced on October 11, and will be on three years of supervised probation upon release. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

