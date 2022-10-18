Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Mayor Sherman Lea joins Governor Youngkin for public safety initiative

Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his plan...
Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime.(WWBT)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City’s Mayor joined Governor Glenn Youngkin in a round table today focused on public safety.

Mayor Sherman Lea was with Youngkin in Norfolk as the Governor announced his new initiative.

The Mayor says he shared with the Governor concerns about increasing gun violence in the Star City.

The Governor’s Operation Bold Blue Line calls for investing in law enforcement and supporting crime victims and witnesses, among other plans.

“Help in on the way and we’re fighting. We’re working hard. As I’ve said on a number of occasions that everything is on the table. We’ll do everything we can to make our community safe,” said Lea.

Mayor Lea says he’s encouraged the initiative will have a dramatic impact on gun violence and crime locally.

“And I don’t want this to become political or get caught up in the polarization that we have in this country. We are all one. And we’re going to do what we can to make our city safe and to cure this gun violence,” added Lea.

Mayor Lea says meanwhile, City leadership is working on increasing officer pay to help with recruitment and retention.

Monday Roanoke City Council approved two ordinances adjusting and improving compensation for Roanoke City deputy sheriffs.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Shooting investigation: Eight sustain non-life-threatening injuries in Harrisonburg
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash
Credit: VA State Police
Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ missing out of Hampton
Lewis Leitch's yearbook photo.
Friends remember former Covington mayor and his wife, killed in Roanoke crash

Latest News

Roanoke Co. A Leader In Hands-Free Driving Enforcement
Virginia hands free driving law
Roanoke County a leader in enforcement of hands-free driving law
Here @ Home previews new documentary featuring local sisters
Here @ Home previews new documentary featuring local sisters
Here @ Home talks what to expect from flu season
Here @ Home talks what to expect from flu season