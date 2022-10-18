Mayor Sherman Lea joins Governor Youngkin for public safety initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City’s Mayor joined Governor Glenn Youngkin in a round table today focused on public safety.

Mayor Sherman Lea was with Youngkin in Norfolk as the Governor announced his new initiative.

The Mayor says he shared with the Governor concerns about increasing gun violence in the Star City.

The Governor’s Operation Bold Blue Line calls for investing in law enforcement and supporting crime victims and witnesses, among other plans.

“Help in on the way and we’re fighting. We’re working hard. As I’ve said on a number of occasions that everything is on the table. We’ll do everything we can to make our community safe,” said Lea.

Mayor Lea says he’s encouraged the initiative will have a dramatic impact on gun violence and crime locally.

“And I don’t want this to become political or get caught up in the polarization that we have in this country. We are all one. And we’re going to do what we can to make our city safe and to cure this gun violence,” added Lea.

Mayor Lea says meanwhile, City leadership is working on increasing officer pay to help with recruitment and retention.

Monday Roanoke City Council approved two ordinances adjusting and improving compensation for Roanoke City deputy sheriffs.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.