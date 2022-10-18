MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way.

In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds-eye view of pipe that’s been sitting there, opponents say, since late in 2018.

And there are similar settings along the 300-mile route, especially where MVP is waiting for permission to complete its water crossings.

Roberta Bondurant is Co-chair of POWHR, the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights coalition.

“It’s been exposed to wetlands, rain, heat, humidity,” Bondurant said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Bondurant and other pipeline opponents say the sections of pipe have been exposed to the elements much longer than the industry recommends, degrading the protective coating and allowing the metal pipes to corrode.

“They have sat in ponding. They have floated in trenches for up to a year,” Bondurant said. “MVP has had no regard for its own infrastructure.”

She is calling for regulators to require an independent analysis to ensure the pipe is safe to use in the steep terrain of western Virginia.

A spokesperson for the Mountain Valley Pipeline said the safe construction of the MVP project remains their top priority.

The exterior coating is designed to protect the pipe from direct sunlight, the statement said, and a change in the exterior color of the pipe is normal.

MVP said the project team surveys and monitors the pipe in material yards and on the right-of-way to make sure it’s safe to install and use.

And the company said there are inspections and testing to make sure all pipes are free of defects before they are installed in the trench.

Following is the complete text of the company’s statement:

“First and foremost, the safe construction and operation of the MVP project remains our top priority. The project’s exterior pipe coating is designed to protect the pipe from direct sunlight and in doing so, the coating may change from a shiny green to a chalk-like whitish green color. This is normal. The project team continuously surveys and monitors its above-grade pipe, both in the material yards and along the rights-of-way, to ensure the pipe is safe for installation and use.

The pipe is initially coated at the mill at the time of manufacturing. Regardless of the date of coating, the pipe coating monitoring and protective measures employed by Mountain Valley are part of a general coating integrity management strategy for its stock of pipes.

The project team monitors pipe on the ROW to assess its condition, and all of the pipes shipped to the ROW have continued to meet specification. The coating on each individual pipe is inspected for damage and thickness before the pipe is installed in the trench. This testing is conducted by running a device called a “Holiday Detector” across the pipe, which uses an electrical current to detect any potential defects in the coating. Any damaged coating or coating thin spots are repaired prior to installation; however, if standard coating repairs are not possible the pipe is not utilized.

Additionally, PHMSA performs audits to ensure adherence to regulations and MVP specifications, and MVP previously committed to meeting the enhanced corrosion control standards that PHMSA recently announced.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.