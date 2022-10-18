Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Newest Habitat for Humanity homes built with low carbon concrete

Habitat for Humanity of the NRV building with low carbon concrete
Habitat for Humanity of the NRV building with low carbon concrete(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at the Giles Technical Center are no strangers to building houses for Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley but this year’s builds are a little different.

The two homes are being built with insulated concrete forms.

“This is the first ICF concrete house that we’ve ever done,” Giles Technical Center Senior Sam Alvert said.

The students will be able to see their hard work pay-off when two families move in to their new homes next spring.

“It’s just nice to know that we’ve had a part in making a difference in families lives, especially here in our local community,” Alvert said.

Usually the students build traditional wood frame homes, but because of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity and the National Ready Mix Concrete Association, students are trying out this new model, which Gregg Lewis, with the NRMCA, says has many benefits.

“Building with concrete and ICF is is faster and safer to build,” Lewis said. “It’s non combustible construction so it costs less to insure and it has dramatic savings in energy use for the homeowner.”

Jim Drader, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the NRV, says finding new ways to build homes is always important.

“It’s the energy efficiency part of it so trying to get the new homeowners energy bills as close to zero as possible, and make sure they stay safe and warm,” he said.

Lowering energy bills helps the homeowners with meeting Habitat’s goal of monthly housing costs.

“Our goal was always 30% of their income, which gives them the opportunity to use money for other things like education, and building wealth,” Drader said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
Credit: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
BVRS mourning loss of crew member
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

Latest News

Radial in Martinsville to hire 400
Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season
The online survey ends October 27,
New survey asks older Virginians about services they need
Halifax County rabies vaccine clinic
Halifax County SPCA and Animal Control host $10 rabies vaccine clinic
Credit: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
BVRS mourning loss of crew member