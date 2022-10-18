Newest Habitat for Humanity homes built with low carbon concrete

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at the Giles Technical Center are no strangers to building houses for Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley but this year’s builds are a little different.

The two homes are being built with insulated concrete forms.

“This is the first ICF concrete house that we’ve ever done,” Giles Technical Center Senior Sam Alvert said.

The students will be able to see their hard work pay-off when two families move in to their new homes next spring.

“It’s just nice to know that we’ve had a part in making a difference in families lives, especially here in our local community,” Alvert said.

Usually the students build traditional wood frame homes, but because of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity and the National Ready Mix Concrete Association, students are trying out this new model, which Gregg Lewis, with the NRMCA, says has many benefits.

“Building with concrete and ICF is is faster and safer to build,” Lewis said. “It’s non combustible construction so it costs less to insure and it has dramatic savings in energy use for the homeowner.”

Jim Drader, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the NRV, says finding new ways to build homes is always important.

“It’s the energy efficiency part of it so trying to get the new homeowners energy bills as close to zero as possible, and make sure they stay safe and warm,” he said.

Lowering energy bills helps the homeowners with meeting Habitat’s goal of monthly housing costs.

“Our goal was always 30% of their income, which gives them the opportunity to use money for other things like education, and building wealth,” Drader said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.