Paycheck not keeping up with inflation? Here’s what you can do

New evidence that workers are struggling to keep up with crushing inflation. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – There’s more evidence that it’s getting harder for the American worker to keep up with the cost of living.

A new survey found a huge majority of American workers said their wages are not keeping up with inflation as prices for nearly everything continues to rise.

Experts are weighing in on how to adjust and survive as inflation erodes people’s paychecks.

The survey sponsored by Bank of America found that nearly three in four American workers surveyed said the cost of living is outpacing their salary and wages.

Rana Foroohar, author of “Makers and Takers,” said she’s not sure how much more people will be able to spend.

The data also found that half of employees said they have to take action to deal with that economic strain.

Experts said adjusting your lifestyle is a key first step.

Economic analyst Dylan Ratigan said to check and see if you actually need what you are spending your money on.

“Do you really need a new car? Do you really need extra subscriptions? A recession is the opportunity to look between where we spend our money and what we value and bring them into alignment,” he said.

Among the group taking action, 21% are tapping into emergency savings to pay for bills, while 6% are dipping into their 401k and making a hardship withdrawal and 20% are looking for a higher-paying job.

The data paints a dire picture of workers under significant financial pressure as crushing inflation erodes paychecks.

Latina money expert Jannese Torres said many people are learning about the reality of living paycheck to paycheck due to the rising prices.

“There’s a lot of people who are just realizing that paycheck to paycheck life is more and more the kind of default that a lot of us are experiencing because of the fact that prices continue to outpace our wages,” she said.

Torres said some people are even being pushed to make major career moves.

“I’m talking to a lot of people who are thinking about how to diversify their income either through gig work or starting their own business or even multiple jobs,” she said.

Torres said she recommends people turn their creative skills into a side hustle or turn their professional skills into a consulting business and sell directly to customers.

“They can take the middleman out, which is corporate America, and just go straight to the consumer, offer their services at a higher price,” she said.

Meanwhile, the labor market is booming. The unemployment rate in September was 3.5%, the lowest level since 1969.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

