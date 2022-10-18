Hometown Local
Pink Event honors lives of cancer patients

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the MLC Cancer Foundation in Martinsville is hosting “A Pink Event - Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser,” honoring the lives of cancer survivors.

Organizers Telesa Via and Patricia Via stopped by Here @ Home to preview the event, set for 3 p.m. Oct. 22, 2022 at New College Institute (191 Fayette Street, Martinsville, designed to help to save lives, educate and honor those who have succumbed to cancer.

Funds raised will assist to provide mammographic breast screening and diagnostics to uninsured women, provide financial assistance to cover medical cost for treatments and to cover costs for genetic testing. Donations to MLC can be made before, during and after the event by clicking mlccancerfoundation.org/donate.html.

In October, MLC kicks off its CAN [Take Control And Navigate Your Health] marketing campaign on Facebook (@MLCCancerFoundation), Instagram (@MLCCancerFoundation) and Twitter (@THEMLCCF).

All attendees of the Pink Event will take home resources to help them in their health journey. Two cancer patients will be awarded $2,500 toward their cancer medical journeys at the event.

The cancer survivor participants share their bond by celebrating life. “My mother, father and many other relatives have been diagnosed with cancer, and unfortunately many have lost their cancer battle,” said Patricia. “I am a 13-year breast cancer survivor, and my platform via the MLC Cancer Foundation is to assist others who receive a cancer diagnosis and to touch as many of their lives as possible,” she said.

