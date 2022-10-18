Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season.

Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour.

“It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner, Henry County Administrator. “It provides new economic opportunity for residents who may want to get a part-time job to help cover the expenses related with the holidays or make a little extra money to get them through the winter months.”

Research conducted by Radial shows 58% of consumers say they will increase online shopping compared to 2021.

“We help brands with their ecommerce needs all year-round,” said Brandon Spence, Radial Martinsville site director. “As the holiday season kicks off, we see our online order volumes increase, so we’re scaling up to meet that need with our seasonal workforce.”

Hiring hundreds every year before peak season is a tradition for Radial, but the total number of employees they hire fluctuates.

“We all understand what’s going on with the economy this year. Our needs will scale with the volume and our clients’ needs. 400 is where we’re at this year, but that could be 800 next year depending on volumes and sales,” added Spence.

Radial is offering on-the-job training, so no experience is needed.

Applications can be submitted online.

“We want to get you in. We want to get you comfortable with operation. Not every job is for everyone, right? So, we want to find something that works for you. We want to bring you in and train you correctly and get you fitted so that you’re successful. That’s what we’re trying to do,” explained Spence.

There will be a job fair October 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1914 Virginia Avenue in Martinsville for those who are interested. October 27, the job fair will be 3375 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

