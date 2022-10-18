Roanoke City Public Schools is trying to increase security district-wide

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five years ago, they had five SSOs at every high school. Today, they have added one at almost every middle school. But have never had any at the elementary level.

Every morning when students arrive at Breckinridge Middle School; they get the same greeting from the school’s security officer or SSO Mohammad Soltani.

“Because some kids come in the morning, and you never know what’s going on at home,” said Soltani.

Now, Chief Operating Officer Chris Perkins says the district is hiring 14 SROs like Soltani. Made possible through a four-year state grant.

“And we received an allotment of funding that will allow us to hire 13 elementary and one middle school security officer,” said Perkins.

SSOs are different than School Resource Officers or SROs. School Resource Officers are provided by the local police department and are armed. As the Department sees staffing issues, an SRO isn’t always available. SSOs fill that gap.

“Check door daily, do rounds daily, monitor bus drop off and pick up, make sure students are driving properly and school parking lots,” explained Perkins.

After the Uvalde Elementary School mass shooting, Perkins says they’re trying to increase security here at home. Adding these new positions will do just that.

“We’ll see those test scores go up. We’ll see graduation rates go up because we know that if you’re healthy and safe then you’re going to thrive in that type of environment,” added Perkins.

But first, they need to hire them.

“Do you relate well with kids? Do you care about kids? We can work with you. And we can bring you on board. The requirements are essentially those,” said Perkins.

The most important job is to create trust with the students. So, when kids see something, they’ll say something. And that is what Soltani aims to do.

“Sometimes when I go by the kids and I have my back to them, they’re like hey Mr. Soltani, happy day. They say my word.,” added Soltani.

School resources officers are sworn, police officers. Both School Security and School Resources officers need to be certified by Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice. The school says they won’t look anybody over and will make sure the school security officer gets extensive training before starting the job. Click here if you’re interested in applying.

