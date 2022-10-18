Hometown Local
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime

Demarcus Glenn, 23, of Roanoke, sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Demarcus Glenn, 23, of Roanoke, sentenced to 12 years in prison.(Roanoke City Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

23-year-old Demarcus Glenn pleaded guilty in July to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say a 16-year-old male contacted Glenn through a friend in May 2019 to buy two ounces of marijuana. Glenn agreed to sell the teenager the marijuana for $300 and was to meet him at a residence on Denniston Ave to conduct the transaction. During the transaction, Glenn grabbed a gun and shot and killed the teenager, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Glenn was later acquitted in state court after claiming self-defense.

During his state jury trial, Glenn testified in his own defense. According to Glenn, he carried guns for protection because he sold drugs and it can be dangerous, and when he arrived at the teenager’s residence, Glenn was carrying a loaded gun in his right pocket. Glenn admitted under oath to shooting the teenager in the course of the drug deal.

Federal law prohibits convicted drug dealers from possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

