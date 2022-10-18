Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser supper

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA hosted its annual SPAYghetti fundraiser lunch and dinner Tuesday.

The dinner featured spaghetti with marinara sauce, breadsticks, salad and a drink, followed by a bake sale to pick up a sweet treat.

Proceeds from Tuesday’s lunch and dinner go toward veterinary and animal costs at the shelter.

The marketing director for Roanoke Valley SPCA explained how the cost of pet care is costing the shelter even more this year.

”Without any special expenses, those vet costs have just gone up and basic needs have just gone up. Food has gone up; all of those kinds of things have gone up, so this is really important for us this year,” Julie Rickmond said.

The shelter aims to raise $25,000 this year. Dinner is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Roanoke.

