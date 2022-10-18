Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser

Roanoke Valley SPCA SPAYghetti fundraiser
Roanoke Valley SPCA SPAYghetti fundraiser(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help a hometown animal shelter with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and get a tasty meal.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting the 16th annual SPAYghetti event Tuesday.

It will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington Boulevard NE.

Lunch will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. then dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It’s ten dollars per meal and that money will stay right here in the community to help animals in need.

“A lot of people think we are associated with the ASPCA and we’re not. We do not receive any kind of funding from them. Every SPCA is separate and like I said, we don’t receive any kind of government funding so really our donations and our events are what keep us going...It’s imperative for the pets in our care to receive the best care that they can, so we have to be able to pay for those spay and neuter surgeries, microchipping, in order to get those pets out the door and to loving homes,” said Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director.

There is the option to dine in or take out.

There will also be raffle prizes and a bake sale for some delicious dessert.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: VA State Police
Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ missing out of Hampton
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
Cold and breezy tonight.
Several nights of freezing temperatures this week
Credit: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
BVRS mourning the loss of crew member

Latest News

Roanoke Valley SPCA Spayghetti Fundraiser
Roanoke Valley SPCA Spayghetti Fundraiser
The coldest weather of the season moves in now through Thursday.
Tuesday October 18, Morning FastCast
Roanoke City Schools Looking To Add Security
Local Leader On VA Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence Around The State