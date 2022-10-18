Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help a hometown animal shelter with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and get a tasty meal.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting the 16th annual SPAYghetti event Tuesday.

It will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington Boulevard NE.

Lunch will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. then dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It’s ten dollars per meal and that money will stay right here in the community to help animals in need.

“A lot of people think we are associated with the ASPCA and we’re not. We do not receive any kind of funding from them. Every SPCA is separate and like I said, we don’t receive any kind of government funding so really our donations and our events are what keep us going...It’s imperative for the pets in our care to receive the best care that they can, so we have to be able to pay for those spay and neuter surgeries, microchipping, in order to get those pets out the door and to loving homes,” said Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director.

There is the option to dine in or take out.

There will also be raffle prizes and a bake sale for some delicious dessert.

