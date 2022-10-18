Safety course available for motorcycle riders

(WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Ride 2 Save Lives (R2SL) free assessment courses are available for Virginia motorcycle riders at novice skill level and above.

The course builds skills and rider safety using the Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide and Execute process.

On Here @ Home, we sat down with State Police Trooper Crewe to discuss the hazards that are out there for motorcyclists every day. He talked about how attendees can learn how to deal with special situations, interstate highways and curve negotiation.

Click here to register for the October 22 events in the Roanoke area.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.