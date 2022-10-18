Hometown Local
Safety course available for motorcycle riders

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Ride 2 Save Lives (R2SL) free assessment courses are available for Virginia motorcycle riders at novice skill level and above.

The course builds skills and rider safety using the Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide and Execute process.

On Here @ Home, we sat down with State Police Trooper Crewe to discuss the hazards that are out there for motorcyclists every day. He talked about how attendees can learn how to deal with special situations, interstate highways and curve negotiation.

Click here to register for the October 22 events in the Roanoke area.

Virginia law enforcement works to reduce crashes during most dangerous month

