Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Student stabbed on Henrico middle school grounds

Police say a juvenile has been taken to the hospital and a person of interest is in custody.
Police say a juvenile has been taken to the hospital and a person of interest is in custody.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Brookland Middle School in Henrico County was locked down after a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Police say a school resource officer was at the school in the 9200 block of Lydell Drive when he was alerted to a stabbing incident on school grounds.

In an email to parents, the middle school’s principal said the school is on a “lock and teach” after a fight broke out between students, in which another student was stabbed.

The knife was quickly recovered and a person of interest is in custody.

One juvenile has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Wombat Camper
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
Credit: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
BVRS mourning loss of crew member
Covington High School reunion
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Kings Dominion announced that it will add additional weekends to the calendar in January,...
Kings Dominion will operate year-round starting in 2023
Quinton Simon
Police searching landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon
Tuesday Midday Update
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline logo.
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline receives $800,000 donation