Total Action for Progress honors organization’s founder and kicks off donation campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) kicked off this year’s donation campaign and honored two award recipients Tuesday morning.

Dozens of Roanoke Valley community members gathered to remember the legacy of TAP’s founder, Cabell Brand. The current president and CEO explained how the award is one way to honor the work Brand did for the Roanoke community.

“We always want to honor his memory because of the contributions he made; that helps all of us,” Annette Lewis said. “A better individual is a better person for the community in which they live.”

Abby Verdillo Hamilton, the 2022 recipient of the Cabell Brand Hope Award, has dedicated years of service with The United Way of Roanoke Valley.

“I think the heart of the work that I’ve been doing has always been about bringing people together, and that’s kind of like the thing that makes me kind of want to get up in the morning,” Verdillo Hamilton said. “It’s the thing that keeps me going every single day.”

TAP also honored Miz Lexima as the 2022 Client of the Year for her work with job training programs.

Board members hope to raise $300,000 by the end of June for the ‘Bringing Hope Home’ campaign. $114,700 has already been raised.

“We try to be conservative because it is an inflation period of time, but we don’t have any doubt that we will raise the $300,000,” Lewis said.

Those donations will go toward TAP’s education, housing and financial service programs.

Verdillo Hamilton explained while she is honored to receive the award, her work is not done.

“I think there is really a lot of work that still needs to be done,” Verdillo Hamilton said. “The recovery and the rebuilding efforts are still ongoing and it will take a while for us to build back up again.”

