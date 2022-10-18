Hometown Local
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks resident input

The gunman fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center before he was killed by police.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky (custom credit))
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two members of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach are asking residents with any insight about the killer or shooting to speak with them.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that David Cariens and Rebecca Cowan are offering private appointments in Virginia Beach on Wednesday and Friday.

On Thursday, Cariens and Cowan will review city documents, including the shooter’s personnel files.

The gunman fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center before he was killed by police.

Cariens believes even the smallest detail can help identify patterns and prevent the next tragedy.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

