Virginia law enforcement works to reduce crashes during most dangerous month

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia State Police.

To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, both agencies are joining 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction.

On Here @ Home, we talked with John Saunders, director of DMV’s Virginia Highway Safety Office, about this campaign and how all drivers in Virginia can adopt simple safety habits, including buckling up, slowing down and other safe driving behaviors. The goal is to prevent crashes, reduce injuries and save lives.

Safety course available for motorcycle riders

Over the last 10 years, according to Virginia officials, 8,034 people were killed in crashes on Virginia roads. Of those deaths, 791 – 10% – occurred in October, making it statistically the most dangerous month of the year for crash fatalities. In October 2021, 86 people were killed and more than 5,200 injured in nearly 12,000 crashes in Virginia. Of those killed, almost half were not properly restrained with seat belts, car seats or booster seats, according to police.

