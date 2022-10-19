8th annual Wine by the River Festival returns to Smith River Sports Complex

AXTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The 8th annual Wine by the River Festival is returning to the Smith River Sports Complex this weekend.

The festival is October 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be food, winery and brewery vendors, and live music with various artists.

The event is held every year to raise money for the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, which is a nonprofit that makes donations to charities.

“Every year we try to add something and grow and it’s really been a blessing for us and for the community,” said Tanya Martin, board member of the Matthew Wayne Wade foundation. “It’s a wonderful event. We have a lot of locals that come out and tourism and such that comes out.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 at the gate.

Tickets to the festival can be bought online.

