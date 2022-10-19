Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending after an infant was found dead in a yard in Halifax County Tuesday.

About 6 p.m. October 18, Halifax County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Hummingbird Lane. Deputies found the infant already dead, according to Sheriff Fred S. Clark.

Investigators have identified the infant’s teen mother and determined the circumstances surrounding the death, but are awaiting a full report from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond to determine charges.

Clark says Halifax County Social Services assisted with the investigation and Black Diamond Search and Rescue provided a cadaver dog to assist the Sheriff’s Office.

