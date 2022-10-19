Christiansburg encouraging online bill pay

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year.

Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees.

The town says this method is preferred and it’s an easier way to pay.

“It’s something that the citizens have been wanting for a long time, is more technology available. The ability to pay online, do it quickly not have to come in not have to pay postage not a lot of people don’t use physical checks anymore,” Christiansburg’s Director of Finance Valerie Tweedie said.

Both bills are due December 5.

You can still mail in a payment or pay in-person at Christiansburg Town Hall.

