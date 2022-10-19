Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Cold conditions continue with mountain snow

Below normal temperature linger through Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Lows in the upper 20s/low 30s next few nights
  • Gradually warming up later this week into the weekend
  • Foliage peaking next few weekends

This has been some of the coldest early-October air in a decade or more as chilly, Canadian air drops south into the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning through 9am today for areas where the growing season is still underway. The best advice is to bring any plants indoors that you want to salvage for a little bit longer.

Freeze warning goes into effect tonight.
Freeze warning goes into effect tonight.(WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

High temperatures will slowly creep back up a few degrees each day through the weekend as the coldest air retreats to the north. Daytime highs only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to mid 50s elsewhere Wednesday. We’ll turn slightly warmer Thursday. A few flurries are possible along the WV border counties Wednesday as a disturbance moves through. Lows once again slip to the low 30s the next few nights.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today as we remain chilly.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today as we remain chilly.(WDBJ Weather)

WARMING BY THE WEEKEND

By Friday, the heart of the colder air will retreat to the north allowing the warmer temperatures to move back in. Friday afternoon highs warm to the mid 60s with even more seasonable weather for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday temperatures may even reach the low 70s with lows in the 40s.

We slowly warm up as we head toward the weekend.
We slowly warm up as we head toward the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The start of the week will remain dry with seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. By late in the week, another cold front could bring some showers followed by another round of cooler air for next weekend. At this time, it doesn’t look as cold as what we’re experiencing this week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Demarcus Glenn, 23, of Roanoke, sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school

Latest News

Freeze warning goes into effect tonight.
Freeze Warnings issued after the coldest October day in a decade
Tuesday Midday Update
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the eastern part of our area...
Tuesday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/18/22
The coldest weather of the season moves in now through Thursday.
Tuesday, October 18 Morning FastCast