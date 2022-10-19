Dental hygiene students offer oral health services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October is National Dental Hygiene Month.

Virginia Western Community College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic provides dental hygiene care to patients at its on-campus site in Roanoke. The dental hygiene students offer a variety of oral health services under faculty supervision. The school says each patient is assured of receiving quality care and the personal attention of the students, faculty and staff.

On Here @ Home, Natalie and Kate found out what services are provided at VWCC and how you can sign up to be a patient. We talked with Marlana R. Thomas, the head of the Dental Hygiene Program, and second-year dental hygiene student Ashley Rodriguez.

