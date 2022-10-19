EARLY YEARS: October is Infant Loss Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -More than 30 years later, Anna Semonco still mourns the baby she lost, about halfway through her pregnancy.

“At the time, there weren’t a lot of resources available to you,” she says.

In an effort to honor her infant, Semonco bought a baby book.

“All that it did was bring to light all the things I would miss. There are no firsts, the memorable moments and milestones that I would miss, but I still really wanted to find a way to validate that this baby was a part of my life,” says Semonco.

Semonco already had a son, and later she went on to give birth to a daughter.

But the devastation of miscarriage continued affecting her, and inspired her to do something for others.

“It’s just always weighed on my heart to create a canvas for parents to be able to express their grief. Not just their grief, but their love, their joy and to create a keepsake for them,” says Semonco.

In May of this year, Semonco released her book titled, “My Soul to Keep, A Baby Book and Journal for Miscarriage and Stillbirth.”

It’s the book she wishes she’d had, when she lost her baby.

“I approached this book in a way just trying to think not only my personal experienced, but but researching a little bit about what people go through in this time,” says Semonco.

The book is an interactive journal to help parents honor their child.

“There’s a certificate of life, a dedication page, when you’re ready to write a letter to your baby,” says Semonco.

Semonco says she included inspirational quotes and healing scriptures-- pages of comfort for a pain that never truly goes away.

“If it happened to you over 30- some years ago or 50- some years ago or recently, it’s something that stays with you,” she says.

If you’d like to purchase Semonco’s book, here’s a link to her website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.