Friday event honors those lost to domestic violence

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Walk in Her Shoes is an annual awareness event that takes place to honor the lives of those lost to domestic violence.

On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked to Salvation Army Captain Jamie Clay about this event and about the butterfly board. It’s used during the walk to hang the names of victims who have lost their lives due to domestic violence in the Roanoke area.

The event is Friday, October 21 at noon at the Roanoke Salvation Army at 724 Dale Ave SE. Click here for more information.

