George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley.

“They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said.

People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers each for ‘Petal It Forward’ day. One is to keep, the other is to give to a friend or even a stranger.

Some people thought you had to buy them, but the only cost was to pay it forward by giving the second bouquet to someone else.

“I feel great, I’m excited about giving the flowers away,” Joyce Shevin said. “We’re on our way to lunch, so I’m thinking maybe I’ll give them to our server.”

George’s is one of many floral shops across the country participating in ‘Petal It Forward’.

“It is a promotion of flowers and it’s to show the positive and the power of flowers because flower power is big,” Clements said. “Our commitment to this is ongoing and each year we plan on increasing it.”

By partnering with MKB Realtor and TFS Roanoke, George’s passed out a thousand more bouquets this year than last year.

“We will invest close to $10 thousand in this effort as a company, but it is well worth it for us,” MKB Realtors’ owner Kit Hale said. “The smiles that we bring makes the value worth it.”

Roanoke City first responders and school teachers also got bouquets to brighten their day.

“It made me feel appreciated and sort of loved,” RCPS teacher Tina Gibson said. “Bright flowers make my classroom feel alive and beautiful and it made me feel really appreciated.”

